57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Person struck and killed overnight while crossing Nicholson Drive near Tigerland

2 hours 9 minutes 38 seconds ago Friday, October 28 2022 Oct 28, 2022 October 28, 2022 6:36 AM October 28, 2022 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A person died in the hospital after getting hit by a car near Tigerland late Thursday night. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the crash happened after 10 p.m. near the intersection of Nicholson Drive and East Boyd Drive. The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after the crash and died in the hospital sometime overnight. 

Officials have not yet released the victim's name. 

No other details related to the wreck were immediately available. 

Trending News

This is a developing story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days