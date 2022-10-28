57°
Person struck and killed overnight while crossing Nicholson Drive near Tigerland
BATON ROUGE - A person died in the hospital after getting hit by a car near Tigerland late Thursday night.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the crash happened after 10 p.m. near the intersection of Nicholson Drive and East Boyd Drive. The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after the crash and died in the hospital sometime overnight.
Officials have not yet released the victim's name.
No other details related to the wreck were immediately available.
This is a developing story.
