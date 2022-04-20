Person killed in fiery crash along I-12 Wednesday morning

BATON ROUGE - At least one person is dead after a vehicle crashed into trees along I-12 and burst into flames Wednesday morning.

The wreck was first reported around 8:30 a.m. on I-12 East between Millerville Road and O'Neal Lane. Sources said at least one person was dead at the scene. Video from the area showed a massive plume of smoke at the scene.

The interstate is partially blocked at the site of the wreck.

This is a developing story.