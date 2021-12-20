44°
Person dies in Bogalusa Police Department custody, State Police investigating

2 hours 56 minutes 30 seconds ago Sunday, December 19 2021 Dec 19, 2021 December 19, 2021 9:44 PM December 19, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BOGALUSA - A person died while they were in the custody of Bogalusa Police Department and State Police started an investigation Sunday. 

State Police released few details about the situation. Read the full statement below:

This evening, Detectives assigned to the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations were requested by the Bogalusa Police Department to investigate an in-custody death occurring within the city limits of Bogalusa.

This is an active investigation and further information will be released when it becomes available.

