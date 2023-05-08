80°
Person badly hurt after shooting in downtown Baton Rouge Sunday night
BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to a hospital in serious condition after a shooting near the Raising Canes River Center Sunday night.
Officials said one person was shot around 10:30 p.m. Sunday on South River Road.
No further information was immediately available. WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more details.
