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Perkins Rowe entrance on Bluebonnet Boulevard reopens after repairs

1 hour 57 minutes 39 seconds ago Tuesday, June 02 2026 Jun 2, 2026 June 02, 2026 10:02 AM June 02, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Denetria Lee

BATON ROUGE — The main entrance to Perkins Rowe reopened Tuesday after repairs to one of the shopping center's water lines were completed.

The entrance had been closed since late April.

It is now open for guests entering and exiting the property at Bluebonnet Boulevard and Park Rowe Avenue.

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