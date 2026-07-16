Latest Weather Blog
Pennington Biomedical Research Center researcher selected for nation award
BATON ROUGE - A researcher at Pennington Biomedical Research Center has been selected to receive an award from the American Society for Nutrition.
Dr. Kaja Falkenhain will receive the Peter J. Reeds Early Career Investigator Award, which recognizes outstanding research done within five years of completing doctoral training.
Falkenhain will be recognized for her achievements at the ASN meeting taking place in National Harbor, Maryland, July 25-28. The award will include a plaque and a $1,000 prize.
"This recognition reflects Dr. Falkenhain's exceptional scientific contributions and the tremendous promise she has demonstrated early in her research career," Dr. Jennifer Rood, Interim Senior Vice Chancellor and Executive Director at Pennington Biomedical, said.
Falkenhain's research focuses on how nutritional health affects cardiometabolic health.
Trending News
“This recognition is especially meaningful because it reflects the support and mentorship I've received at Pennington Biomedical. I'm extremely grateful to my mentors and collaborators whose guidance has helped shape my research, and I look forward to continuing work that advances our understanding of metabolism and ultimately improves human health,” she said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Livingston Parish narcotics agents seize crack cocaine, marijuana and cash in two-home...
-
Boosie takes fight over $600K presidential pardon payment to social media
-
Students at EBR Schools show significant growth in state test scores
-
Good 2 Eat: Peanut Chicken Protein Bowls
-
USDA approves additional SNAP benefits after Tropical Storm Arthur
Sports Video
-
Athletics call up former LSU third baseman Tommy White; White to make...
-
Saints running back Alvin Kamara agrees to restructured deal to stay with...
-
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Port Allen Pelicans
-
Southern with uphill climb speaks at SWAC Media Day
-
Southern preps for SWAC Media Days on Wednesday