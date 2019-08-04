77°
Pedestrian killed after being struck by three vehicles on LA 1 identified

Friday, August 02 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PLAQUEMINE - Authorities say that a pedestrian was struck and killed by three vehicles, including an RV, on LA 1 late Friday night.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday on LA 1 near NAPA Auto Parts. 

According to State Police and the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office, 36-year-old Dusty Rineheart of Plaquemine was walking across the southbound lanes of LA Hwy 1 when a struck by a 2000 Buick Regal. He was subsequently run over by a 2019 Kia Optima and a 2017 Allegro Motorhome. 

Rineheart was pronounced dead at the scene by the Iberville Parish Coroner's Office.

Police say that impairment is suspected on the part of Rineheart and a toxicology sample was taken for further analysis. All other parties involved submitted to a chemical breath test and showed no signs of impairment.

The crash remains under investigation.

