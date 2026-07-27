Parts of Brusly will be without power Tuesday during planned outage as Entergy conducts repairs

BRUSLY — Parts of Front Brusly will be without power Tuesday night, the town said.

According to officials, the outage is planned for 8 p.m. and is expected to last two hours.

The outage is being done to allow Entergy to perform maintenance in the area.

Around 79 customers will be affected.