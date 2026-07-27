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Parts of Brusly will be without power Tuesday during planned outage as Entergy conducts repairs

1 hour 59 minutes 33 seconds ago Monday, July 27 2026 Jul 27, 2026 July 27, 2026 1:51 PM July 27, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BRUSLY — Parts of Front Brusly will be without power Tuesday night, the town said. 

According to officials, the outage is planned for 8 p.m. and is expected to last two hours. 

The outage is being done to allow Entergy to perform maintenance in the area. 

Around 79 customers will be affected.

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