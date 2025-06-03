83°
Part of Coursey Blvd to close starting Oct. 28
BATON ROUGE – Coursey Boulevard will be closed to traffic just west of Jones Creek Road starting Oct. 28 at 8 p.m., City-Parish officials announced earlier in the week.
The closure is part of an ongoing intersection improvement project. Closing the road will shorten construction times on that portion of the intersection from several months to 12 days.
During that time, access to local businesses will be maintained.
Officials say drivers should expect the road to be reopened at 6 a.m. on Nov. 10.
Drivers should detour from Coursey Blvd. to Stumberg Lane, Jefferson Highway/ Tiger Bend Road and Jones Creek Road.
