Parkview Baptist girls basketball grabs road win at Denham Springs

Monday, January 06 2025
By: Jack Schemmel

DENHAM SPRINGS - The Parkview Baptist girls basketball team picked up a close win at Denham Springs Monday night.

Parkview Baptist 47, Denham Springs 45

Parkview Baptist improves to 10-4 this season. The Eagles play at St. Amant Thursday, January 9.

Denham Springs falls to 14-6. The Yellowjackets host Fontainbleu on Tuesday.

