76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Paincourtville Volunteer Fire: Woman injured, family dog dead after Napoleonville house fire

1 hour 10 minutes 29 seconds ago Wednesday, February 11 2026 Feb 11, 2026 February 11, 2026 5:23 PM February 11, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

NAPOLEONVILLE - Firefighters say a woman was injured and a family dog died in a house fire on St. Vincent Road in Brusle St. Vincent, the Paincourtville Volunteer Fire Department said.

Officials said the fire happened around 4:19 a.m. on Feb. 5. The homeowner suffered burns to her head, neck and back and was taken to the hospital.

Trending News

The family dog also died in the fire.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days