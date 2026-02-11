Paincourtville Volunteer Fire: Woman injured, family dog dead after Napoleonville house fire

NAPOLEONVILLE - Firefighters say a woman was injured and a family dog died in a house fire on St. Vincent Road in Brusle St. Vincent, the Paincourtville Volunteer Fire Department said.

Officials said the fire happened around 4:19 a.m. on Feb. 5. The homeowner suffered burns to her head, neck and back and was taken to the hospital.

The family dog also died in the fire.