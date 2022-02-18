56°
Overnight ramp closures planned along I-12 next week
BATON ROUGE - Some on-ramps and off-ramps along I-12 West will temporarily close next week while workers make road repairs.
The Department of Transportation and Development that westbound on-ramps and off-ramps at Millerville Road and O'Neal Lane will close between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. from Feb. 21 to Feb. 24.
Traffic from Millerville and O’Neal will detour I-12 East to the Denham Springs exit, take LA 3002 northbound, and then merge to I-12 West.
