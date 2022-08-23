79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Overnight domestic incident leads to shooting off of Gardere Lane; one injured

Tuesday, August 23 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Authorities say one person was shot and injured near Gardere Lane overnight. 

According to officials, the shooting happened along Leake Avenue late Monday night, shortly before midnight. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the shooting arose from a domestic incident, and one person was shot in the leg.

It's unclear if any arrests have been made. 

