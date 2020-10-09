Over 4,000 without power in Louisiana; Delta closes in on Gulf Coast

BATON ROUGE - Early Friday morning in Baton Rouge, over 700 are without power as steady rains flood multiple streets and Hurricane Delta continues on a path towards the state's coast, expected to bring hurricane-force winds and even more rain to the area by the afternoon.

Hurricane #Delta Advisory 19A: Rainbands of Delta Spreading Into Southwestern Louisiana And Southeastern Texas. Expected to Bring Hurricane Conditions and a Life-Threatening Storm Surge to Portions of the Northern Gulf Coast Later Today. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 9, 2020

Across the state, boarded up windows and rainy streets are eerily empty as Louisiana awaits Delta's landfall, which is now expected to occur by evening.

As of 9 a.m., over 4,300 residents are without power, with the most outages occurring in Jefferson Parish.

Baton Rouge remains under a flash flood watch and as the morning continues, meteorologists say tornadic activity may be a possibility.

As of 8 a.m., Hurricane Delta is at Category 3 strength, with top winds of 120 mph, but some weather experts believe they system may weaken slightly just prior to landfall.

According to weather forecasts, the already hard hit Lake Charles area will begin to see severe weather around 9 a.m.

Gov. John Bel Edwards noted in a radio show that Delta appeared headed for the area near the Texas state line that was devastated by Laura, including Lake Charles and surrounding Calcasieu Parish, and rural Cameron Parish on the coast. “And we’ve got people who are very tired,” he noted.

“People of Lake Charles and in Cameron Parish have already suffered enough, and then here comes this one,” said Desi Milligan, who owns an RV park in Cameron that was heavily damaged by Laura.

Governor Edwards will provide the public with an update on Hurricane Delta at 1 p.m., Friday.

Governor Edwards will provide the public with an update on Hurricane Delta at 1 p.m., Friday.

For the latest on Hurricane Delta, refer to WBRZ's Hurricane Center.

