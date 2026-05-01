58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Over $2 million secured for safety efforts in Livingston Parish in new funding bill for DHS

3 hours 9 minutes 57 seconds ago Friday, May 01 2026 May 1, 2026 May 01, 2026 12:54 PM May 01, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON — Over $2 million has been secured for Livingston Parish in a funding bill for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. 

The parish now has $2.6 million in Community Project Funding to aid public safety efforts, with funding being used to construct an emergency operations center. The center will give local agencies and first responders a space to coordinate during emergencies. 

Trending News

The project's funding was approved as part of the 2026 fiscal year's funding bill for DHS. The money will be distributed through the Livingston Parish government and the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days