Over 10,000 flags planted at the state capitol in honor of fallen Louisiana service members ahead of Memorial Day

BATON ROUGE — Thousands of flags were planted at the state capitol on Saturday in honor of Louisiana service members ahead of the Memorial Day holiday.

The Blue Star Mothers' Memorial Day Flag Planting event saw 11,000 flags planted at the state capitol's gardens, with each flag representing a fallen Louisiana service member spanning from the 9/11 tragedy to the present day.

The event also featured speeches from Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and Gov. Jeff Landry.

Blue Star Mothers of America is comprised of mothers, stepmothers, grandmothers, foster mothers, and female guardians with children who are veterans or are currently serving in the military.

With over 200 Chapters throughout the nation, the organization promotes patriotism while supporting families of active service members, veterans and fallen heroes.