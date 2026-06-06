Outstanding Mature Girlz Organization returns to Southern University for its 13th annual conference

BATON ROUGE — The Outstanding Mature Girlz Organization returned to Southern University on Saturday for its 13th annual conference at the Smith-Brown Memorial Student Union.

The free event was open to girls ages nine and up and featured this year's theme, "Main Character Energy," which focuses on confidence, leadership and self-worth.

Organizers said the goal of the event is to connect young girls with mentors and community leaders while exposing them to opportunities in higher education and leadership.

The event featured women with various careers who spoke with students about their experiences while encouraging the girls to pursue their goals with confidence and purpose.