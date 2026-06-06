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Outstanding Mature Girlz Organization returns to Southern University for its 13th annual conference
BATON ROUGE — The Outstanding Mature Girlz Organization returned to Southern University on Saturday for its 13th annual conference at the Smith-Brown Memorial Student Union.
The free event was open to girls ages nine and up and featured this year's theme, "Main Character Energy," which focuses on confidence, leadership and self-worth.
Organizers said the goal of the event is to connect young girls with mentors and community leaders while exposing them to opportunities in higher education and leadership.
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The event featured women with various careers who spoke with students about their experiences while encouraging the girls to pursue their goals with confidence and purpose.
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