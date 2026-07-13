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Outage in Denham Springs leaves nearly 1,500 without power

2 hours 26 minutes 41 seconds ago Monday, July 13 2026 Jul 13, 2026 July 13, 2026 1:11 PM July 13, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS — Residents in Denham Springs experienced a power outage that left about 1,400 people without power on Monday afternoon.

Traffic lights along Range Avenue are currently out due to the outage, according to the Denham Springs Police Department. 

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Travelers in the area should use caution and treat all intersections with inoperable traffic signals as a four-way stop.

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