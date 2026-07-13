Outage in Denham Springs leaves nearly 1,500 without power

DENHAM SPRINGS — Residents in Denham Springs experienced a power outage that left about 1,400 people without power on Monday afternoon.

Traffic lights along Range Avenue are currently out due to the outage, according to the Denham Springs Police Department.

Travelers in the area should use caution and treat all intersections with inoperable traffic signals as a four-way stop.