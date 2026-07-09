One Tank Trips: Tipsy Librarian

BATON ROUGE- A cocktail class in Baton Rouge is giving guests a new way to learn what’s behind their favorite drinks.

At The Tipsy Librarian, the experience is part retail shop, part classroom — where “cocktail curious” guests can learn the techniques behind making a well-crafted drink.

“The Tipsy Librarian is what I refer to as a resource center for the cocktail curious,” owner Maranda Howell said.

The name is more than a clever play on words. Howell says her background as a librarian helped inspire the concept.

“I’m actually a librarian. My masters is in library and information science,” Howell said.

The business started in 2022 as a mobile concept before growing into a brick-and-mortar location. Howell says the mission has stayed the same: helping people understand and connect with information, just in a different form.

“I’m still doing all the same things a librarian does. Right, because what does a librarian do? They help their customers get to whatever quality information it is that they’re seeking,” Howell said.

That idea carries into each class, where cocktail recipes are presented on library cards, and guests learn the purpose behind every ingredient and technique.

Howell says the goal is not just to teach people how to make one drink, but to help them feel more confident ordering and creating cocktails in the future.

The Tipsy Librarian offers public classes as well as private events, giving groups a chance to learn, mix, and enjoy cocktails together.

For guests, the experience is about more than what’s in the glass — it’s about understanding the craft behind it.