One Tank Trips: Take time for a staycation in Jackson

JACKSON — A short drive to Jackson, Louisiana, can deliver the kind of getaway that feels far from everyday life without the long haul.

Southern Cross Bucks Preserve is one of the first stops worth knowing about. The property is primarily a deer breeding facility set behind high fencing, where the owners also live.

"We want them to take the beauty of nature," said Tiffany Terrell, owner of the preserve. "We want them to be able to relax, step back from the busy world and enjoy the beauty as much as we do."

The lodge sleeps up to 12 guests and is built with warm wood throughout, taking the experience from camping to glamping. Visitors can also get up close with wildlife, including a deer named Lucy who lives on the property.

The preserve offers more than just scenery.

"We do guided hunts, we have a lodge, we have two cottages for rental. So it's kind of our home, yet we want to share it with the public," Terrell said.

Catch and release fishing is also available right on the property for those looking to slow things down even further.

A couple miles up the road sits the Old Centenary Inn, a historic property that has been welcoming guests for generations. The building itself was constructed using bricks from the original Centenary College after it was torn down.

Owner Leroy Harvey spent many years traveling with his wife, drawing inspiration along the way.

"That's when I came back and decided that I wanted to do something unique," Harvey said.

The inn is filled with antique touches and warm spaces, with each room carrying a sense of history. It has served as the backdrop for weddings, family reunions and simple overnight stays over the years.

The Old Centenary Inn continues to welcome a new generation of guests looking for a one-of-a-kind stay in the heart of Jackson.