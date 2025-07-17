One Tank Trips: Court 2 Table

BATON ROUGE — A new hotspot in Baton Rouge is combining food, fun and fierce competition — on and off the court.

A pickleball-themed entertainment venue officially opened its doors this month, offering guests a chance to work up a sweat before grabbing a bite or just kicking back and enjoying the action from the sidelines.

Even if your paddle skills are questionable, there's still other ways you can get active and engage with friends just ask co-owner Destin Thibodieux.

"Court 2 Table falls into the category of eatertainment...so you can come over here and play games, yard games, connect for, giant Jenga, cornhole, pickball," Thibodieux said.

Pickleball, one of the fastest-growing sports in America, has seen a surge in popularity across Louisiana, especially among younger crowds looking for a social — and slightly competitive — outlet. Court 2 Table taps into that trend, offering lessons, tournaments and open play nights.

But the action doesn’t stop at the baseline. The spot's menu, crafted by local chefs, includes shareable plates, burgers, cocktails and a rotating list of local brews.

Chef Carlos Foret has been cooking for 10 years and said his passion is reflected in the food.

"From the first moment we sat down and talked about menus, I wanted to have the best burger in Baton Rouge," Foret said.

So whether you're visiting to rally on the court or just raise a glass at the table, Baton Rouge's newest hangout is serving up good times.