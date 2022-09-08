72°
One person shot to death in Windsor Place neighborhood Thursday evening

Thursday, September 08 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

BATON ROUGE - One person was shot and killed in Windsor Place neighborhood Thursday evening.

Baton Rouge police said the shooting happened near Windsor Drive and North Harco Drive off Florida Boulevard shortly before 7 p.m. One person was killed by gunfire.

No more information was immediately available.

This is a developing story.

