78°
Latest Weather Blog
One person shot on Cannon Street half an hour after triple-shooting 2 miles away
BATON ROUGE - A man was hurt in a shooting in the 4400 block of Cannon Street at 4:45 p.m., only 30 minutes after a suspected drive-by only two miles away.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the man was shot in the ankle and is expected to be okay.
Trending News
No more information was immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Strange looking worms possibly wiggling into a yard near you
-
Woman learns suspect hid outside children's window while evading police in Capital...
-
Cottonwood Books closing down after 37 years of business
-
In rare move, grand jury charges ankle-monitoring companies, employees after St. Francisville...
-
Police: Mississippi man prowled Southeastern campus before abducting, raping student
Sports Video
-
BRCC baseball set to host Region XXIII Tournament
-
Zachary baseball using 15 seniors to help turn season around
-
Catholic beats Jesuit 8-2 to win first state Lacrosse title
-
Southern's Ja'Tyre Carter first Jaguar drafted since 2004
-
Ja'Tyre Carter trying to become first Southern Jaguar drafted in NFL since...