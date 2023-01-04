66°
One person shot at dead-end street off E Washington near Highland Road
BATON ROUGE - One person was shot at a dead-end street along East Washington near Highland Road.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the person was shot at the end of California Street shortly after 4 p.m.
Officers said the person was hit in the torso. Their condition is currently unknown.
No more information was immediately available.
