One person killed, another hurt in Plaquemine shooting
PLAQUEMINE - One person was killed and another was hurt in a shooting Tuesday night.
The shooting happened around 9 p.m. in Plaquemine. Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said deputies are searching for suspects and no arrests have been made.
The sheriff said the victims were living in a tent behind a levee in Plaquemine. It is unclear what led to the shooting.
No more information was immediately available.
