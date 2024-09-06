One person killed after vehicle crashes into bank on Airline Highway

BATON ROUGE - First responders say a vehicle exploded and caught fire after crashing into a bank on Airline Highway. It happened at the corner of Airline Highway at Greenwell Street in Baton Rouge.

Emergency officials said the person who drove into the bank was killed. At least four people were also taken to the hospital, but police would not elaborate on the extent of their injuries.

Witnesses on the scene said multiple people needed to be rescued from the building after being trapped inside from the car crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.