One person injured after shooting on Staring Lane, Boone Avenue
BATON ROUGE - One person is injured after a shooting on Staring Lane and Boone Avenue, officials said.
Officials said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. One person was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
