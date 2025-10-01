86°
One person injured after shooting on Staring Lane, Boone Avenue

Wednesday, October 01 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One person is injured after a shooting on Staring Lane and Boone Avenue, officials said.

Officials said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. One person was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

