One person in critical condition after fire at Jefferson Highway apartment complex

ST. GEORGE - One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition following a fire at the Arts Apartments at Jefferson Heights, emergency officials confirmed to WBRZ.

The fire was called in around 1:47 p.m., the Baton Rouge Fire Department said.

The victim was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, fire officials told WBRZ. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.