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One shot dead in St. Helena Parish, sheriff says, but little information released on how it happened
GREENSBURG — St. Helena Parish officials are investigating a shooting that left one person dead.
Sheriff Clay Chustz told WBRZ on Monday that his office was investigating a fatality that occurred off of La. 16. He did not provide an exact location and declined further comment, including what may have prompted the killing.
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The St. Helena Parish Coroner's Office has not returned requests for comment.
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