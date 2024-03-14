71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One injured in early-morning shooting off Fairfields Avenue

Thursday, March 14 2024
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to the hospital after a reported shooting early Thursday morning. 

Officials said the shooting happened shortly after 2 a.m. on Rhodes Avenue off Fairfields. One person was taken to the hospital, but the severity of the injuries was not immediately clear. 

WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information. 

