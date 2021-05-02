74°
One I-10 West lane reopened, state police still working on 18-wheeler removal near Vinton

2 hours 35 minutes 1 second ago Sunday, May 02 2021 May 2, 2021 May 02, 2021 7:26 PM May 02, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Louisiana State Police

VINTON –The inside lane of I-10 West is now open, police say. Drivers are warned to be careful and watch out for emergency vehicles and personnel.

Louisiana State Police announced Sunday that they would help remove an 18-wheeler from the side of the interstate and needed to close off the lanes. One lane has since been reopened.

People can find more information on road closures at www.511la.org.

