One displaced in Avenue G mobile home fire deemed total loss

BATON ROUGE — A mobile home fire on Avenue G late Wednesday night displaced one person, fire officials said.

Baton Rouge Fire responded to the fire at 11:32 p.m. and found a mobile home entirely engulfed in flames with its sole occupant safe outside. Firefighters said they could completely control the fire by 11:46 p.m. before it could spread to a neighboring home.

Investigators are still working on finding the cause of the fire, which officials said was a total loss.

Baton Rouge Police, EMS, Entergy and The Red Cross also responded, with the latter helping the displaced occupant.