One dead, three injured after crash on I-10 east near Pecue Lane early Thursday morning

BATON ROUGE - A fatal crash on I-10 east Thursday morning left one person dead and three people injured.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Thursday under the Pecue Lane overpass between Siegen Lane and Highland Road and left at least one person dead, according to sources. The coroner was called to the scene following the crash.

A vehicle appeared to be overturned in the far left lane. Fire crews and police were on the scene and shut down the two left lanes.

Officials have not released the identity of the victim.

This is a developing story.