One dead after car crashes into bedroom of 9-year-old, WBRSO says
PORT ALLEN - One man is dead after crashing his car into the bedroom of a 9-year-old girl.
The crash occurred shortly before 11 p.m. on Friday, October 13, on Rougon Road in Port Allen.
According to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, 43-year-old Dedrick Manchester was traveling along Rougon Road when his vehicle went off the roadway, hitting a gas main and crashing into the bedroom of a 9-year-old girl.
Manchester was killed in the crash. The young girl was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries.
While the crash is still under investigation, investigators suspect that impairment and speed were factors.
