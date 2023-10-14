73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One dead after car crashes into bedroom of 9-year-old, WBRSO says

Saturday, October 14 2023
By: Tanner Fooshee

PORT ALLEN - One man is dead after crashing his car into the bedroom of a 9-year-old girl.

The crash occurred shortly before 11 p.m. on Friday, October 13, on Rougon Road in Port Allen.

According to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, 43-year-old Dedrick Manchester was traveling along Rougon Road when his vehicle went off the roadway, hitting a gas main and crashing into the bedroom of a 9-year-old girl.

Manchester was killed in the crash. The young girl was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

While the crash is still under investigation, investigators suspect that impairment and speed were factors.

