One dead after accidental shooting on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard

1 hour 59 minutes 25 seconds ago Thursday, December 26 2024 Dec 26, 2024 December 26, 2024 6:40 PM December 26, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - One person is dead after an accidental shooting on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Department.

EBRSO said the call came in around 4:34 p.m., and the caller said he dropped a gun that went off and struck a male friend.

EBRSO says detectives are investigating circumstances.

