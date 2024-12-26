65°
One dead after accidental shooting on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - One person is dead after an accidental shooting on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Department.
EBRSO said the call came in around 4:34 p.m., and the caller said he dropped a gun that went off and struck a male friend.
EBRSO says detectives are investigating circumstances.
