One arrested after shooting off North Acadian Thruway early Friday

By: WBRZ Staff
Image of Terrynikqua Jones taken by BRPD.

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested one person for fatally shooting a man on Belfair Drive near North Acadian Thruway around 3 a.m. Friday. 

Terrynikqua Jones, 20, shot Michael Williams, 44, during an altercation related to a domestic incident that took place in the 1900 block of West Belfair Drive, according to police.

Jones was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for 2nd degree murder.

