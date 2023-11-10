66°
Latest Weather Blog
One arrested after shooting off North Acadian Thruway early Friday
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested one person for fatally shooting a man on Belfair Drive near North Acadian Thruway around 3 a.m. Friday.
Terrynikqua Jones, 20, shot Michael Williams, 44, during an altercation related to a domestic incident that took place in the 1900 block of West Belfair Drive, according to police.
Trending News
Jones was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for 2nd degree murder.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Two children rushed to hospital after EMS called to local apartment complex
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week: Blair Rousseau
-
Attorney asks Metro Council to find solution for homes that are damaged...
-
Task force aims to lower infant, maternal mortality rates
-
Navy Veteran from Baton Rouge gifted new car ahead of Veteran's Day