One arrested after fiery car crash on Highway 44 leaves three dead
DARROW - Three people died in a car crash that happened shortly after midnight on Highway 44, leading to one arrest for vehicular manslaughter and DWI.
According to the St. Amant Fire Department, the two-car crash happened on Highway 44 near the entrance to the Pelican Point subdivision. One of the cars hit a telephone pole, briefly leaving the neighborhood without power.
Jaylynn Burbank, 28, of Gonzales, was arrested after his 2023 Ram 1500 hit the back of a Jeep Cherokee, resulting in the Jeep exiting the roadway, striking a telephone pole, and the Jeep being engulfed in flames. Burbank, who sustained minor injuries, was arrested on three counts of vehicular homicide, one count of reckless operation, and a first-offense DWI.
Three Ascension Parish residents died on the scene. The deceased have not yet been identified.
The crash remains under investigation.
