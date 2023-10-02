89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person airlifted to hospital after being freed from mangled car in Central

55 minutes 40 seconds ago Monday, October 02 2023 Oct 2, 2023 October 02, 2023 4:01 PM October 02, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CENTRAL - Two people were trapped inside of a vehicle after it flipped over in Central Monday afternoon.

The crash was reported shortly before 4 p.m. on Sullivan Road near the Cypress Lakes neighborhood. It's unclear what caused the wreck, though sources said one of the victims was airlifted to a hospital after they were freed.

Trending News

This is a developing story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days