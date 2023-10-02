89°
One person airlifted to hospital after being freed from mangled car in Central
CENTRAL - Two people were trapped inside of a vehicle after it flipped over in Central Monday afternoon.
The crash was reported shortly before 4 p.m. on Sullivan Road near the Cypress Lakes neighborhood. It's unclear what caused the wreck, though sources said one of the victims was airlifted to a hospital after they were freed.
This is a developing story.
