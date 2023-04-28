82°
On the move: Dealership shifts to new location
BATON ROUGE - One of the region's largest auto dealerships has opened its newest location, along Airline Highway in Baton Rouge.
All Star Automotive shifted sales and service operations for its Hyundai franchise from its former spot at Airline and Coursey to a new, 30-thousand square foot complex in the 12700 block of Airline, across from Woman's Hospital.
The new facility includes 22 service bays and customer charging stations, and is one of 12 dealership locations for the company.
