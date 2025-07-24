OMV field office in Gonzales reopens after day without air conditioning

GONZALES — The Office of Motor Vehicles field office in Gonzales reopened Thursday after crews repair a damaged air conditioning unit.

The office was closed for a full day starting Wednesday. Residents who needed to visit the OMV were asked to visit nearby field offices in Donaldsonville and Baton Rouge.

Public Tag Agent locations are also open for select OMV services. A list of these can be found here.

Online services are also available here.