66°
Latest Weather Blog
Olivia Dunne-mania and troubling side effects drawing national attention to LSU gymnast
BATON ROUGE - "Good Morning America" discussed the frenzy surrounding LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne and the precautions the school is now having to take.
The social media star asked fans to "be respectful" after a gym meet in Utah when teenage boys caused disruptions to other athletes' performances.
Trending News
After the meet, LSU ramped up its security measures. LSU had already eliminated post-meet autograph sessions and may restrict the girls from going into the stands post-meet to see their friends and family in order to keep them from any potential harm.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Drones to the rescue? Acadian Ambulance developing plan to deliver quicker aid...
-
Olivia Dunne-mania and troubling side effects drawing national attention to LSU gymnast
-
'Festival of Service' brings all ages out for MLK Day
-
LSU student dies in hospital after being struck by car on Burbank...
-
Century-old shipwreck vanishes back into Mississippi River; researchers preserving history through 3D...