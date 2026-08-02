Old Governor's Mansion blends history with technology

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Old Governor's Mansion alongside LSU's College of Engineering welcomed visitors for an interactive event that blended history with technology on Saturday.

The "From Retro To Robots" event gave guests an opportunity to control robots in virtual reality, interact with robotic companions, tour the mansion with a social robot and witness 3-D printing demonstrations.

"Our goal is to make history accessible," said Executive Director of the Old Governor's Mansion Dr. Sinella Aghasi. "Make it fun and engaging, especially for the younger generation and be inspired from the stories of the past and do something forward-looking."

The event showcased how technology is making Louisiana History more engaging and accessible.