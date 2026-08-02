81°
Latest Weather Blog
Old Governor's Mansion blends history with technology
BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Old Governor's Mansion alongside LSU's College of Engineering welcomed visitors for an interactive event that blended history with technology on Saturday.
The "From Retro To Robots" event gave guests an opportunity to control robots in virtual reality, interact with robotic companions, tour the mansion with a social robot and witness 3-D printing demonstrations.
"Our goal is to make history accessible," said Executive Director of the Old Governor's Mansion Dr. Sinella Aghasi. "Make it fun and engaging, especially for the younger generation and be inspired from the stories of the past and do something forward-looking."
Trending News
The event showcased how technology is making Louisiana History more engaging and accessible.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Saints tight end Juwan Johnson building chemistry with Tyler Shough
-
Southern University welcomes incoming Human Jukebox freshmen
-
Old Governor's Mansion blends history with technology
-
BRFD: House fire on Dalton Street started in storage shed before spreading...
-
Southern football using "versatile" QBs on roster in interesting ways
Sports Video
-
Saints tight end Juwan Johnson building chemistry with Tyler Shough
-
Southern football using "versatile" QBs on roster in interesting ways
-
LSU signee Logan Schmidt announces college decision
-
Quarterback competition continues as Southern starts fall camp
-
Alvin Kamara cool with his place on the Saints offense