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Officials working crash on I-12 at Satsuma exit, truck smashed against wall by 18-wheeler

1 hour 36 minutes 13 seconds ago Thursday, July 30 2026 Jul 30, 2026 July 30, 2026 8:18 PM July 30, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

SATSUMA - Officials are working a crash on I-12 at the Satsuma exit, with images showing a pickup truck smashed into a wall alongside an 18-wheeler.

The Town of Livingston Police Department said that they, alongside partners, are working to clean the road.

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No major injuries were immediately reported.

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