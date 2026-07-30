86°
Latest Weather Blog
Officials working crash on I-12 at Satsuma exit, truck smashed against wall by 18-wheeler
SATSUMA - Officials are working a crash on I-12 at the Satsuma exit, with images showing a pickup truck smashed into a wall alongside an 18-wheeler.
The Town of Livingston Police Department said that they, alongside partners, are working to clean the road.
Trending News
No major injuries were immediately reported.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tangipahoa Schools asks judge to halt construction on disputed property in Roseland
-
Louisiana's inactive voter list is out. What does it mean if your...
-
THURSDAY HEALTH REPORT: Caffeine in kids linked to ER visits, seizures and...
-
Multiple suspects tied to string of storage unit burglaries apprehended by US...
-
Community Coffee distribution center coming to West Baton Rouge, parish president says
Sports Video
-
Taysom Hill announces he will not return to New Orleans Saints
-
Saints talk preparation, eagerness to win in Head Coach Kellen Moore's second...
-
Lane Kiffin thanks community, looks ahead to LSU's upcoming season in address...
-
REPORT: Ole Miss files lawsuit against 2 LSU football players over unpaid...
-
LSU men's basketball schedule revealed for 2026-27 season