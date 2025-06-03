86°
Officials work fourplex fire on Warfield Avenue; cause under investigation

2 hours 48 seconds ago Tuesday, June 03 2025 Jun 3, 2025 June 03, 2025 3:56 PM June 03, 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Officials are working a fire at a fourplex Tuesday afternoon at Warfield Avenue.

Video from the scene showed a roof collapsed on the structure. Three families lived there, officials said.

No injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation.

