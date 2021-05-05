Latest Weather Blog
Officials say shrimp season will open May 10 in remaining state outside waters
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) announced Tuesday that the portion of state outside waters between the Atchafalaya River Ship Channel at Eugene Island westward to the western shore of Freshwater Bayou Canal will reopen to shrimping Monday, May 10, at 6 a.m.
LDWF says recent biological sampling indicates that small white shrimp, which have over-wintered in these waters from December to now, have reached marketable sizes and the closure is no longer necessary.
The Department also notes that announcement of any opening, delaying or closing of a season will be made at least 72 hours in advance.
For more information, members of the public can contact Peyton Cagle by phone at (337)491-2575 or by email at pcagle@wlf.la.gov.
