Officials respond to reported shooting off Thomas Road; one person injured
BATON ROUGE - Officials responded to a reported shooting Thursday morning.
According to officials, the shooting happened on Desoto Drive off Thomas Road. It was unclear exactly what time the shooting happened, but authorities said one person was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more details.
This is a developing story.
