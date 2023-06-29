83°
Officials respond to reported shooting off Thomas Road; one person injured

47 minutes 27 seconds ago Thursday, June 29 2023 Jun 29, 2023 June 29, 2023 7:10 AM June 29, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Officials responded to a reported shooting Thursday morning. 

According to officials, the shooting happened on Desoto Drive off Thomas Road. It was unclear exactly what time the shooting happened, but authorities said one person was taken to a hospital in stable condition. 

WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more details. 

This is a developing story.

