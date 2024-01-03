Officials identify woman killed in shooting on Main Street early Tuesday

BATON ROUGE - A woman killed in a shooting early Tuesday morning.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers responded to the 2700 block of Main Street near Atkinson Street around 2:45 a.m..

Officers said the woman, who was later identified as 37-year-old Cynthia Lamb, died from one or more gunshot wounds.

No further information on what led to the shooting was released.