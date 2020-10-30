51°
Officials clear stalled truck from Mississippi River Bridge
BATON ROUGE - A Friday morning traffic incident along I-10 east between LA-1/Port Allen exit and LA-30/Nicholson Dr/LSU exit briefly caused delays on the Mississippi River Bridge.
According to information provided by the Department of Transportation and Drainage (DOTD), the 7 am. incident involved a a disabled truck that was blocking the center lane, but was swiftly cleared.
By 7:35 traffic was moving smoothly along the bridge.
For continual traffic advisories, watch Ashley Fruge's reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. and follow her on Twitter at @AshleyWBRZ.
