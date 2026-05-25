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Officers wrangle piglet running loose in Slidell hotel
SLIDELL - Police officers corralled an abandoned piglet that was running loose inside a Slidell hotel.
Once Slidell Police officers arrived, the piglet ran outside and hid under a police car before it was taken into custody.
Police said the piglet had been abandoned at the hotel.
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The animal was taken to the Slidell Animal Shelter for an evaluation.
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