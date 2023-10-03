74°
Officers searching for pair who allegedly stole hundreds of dollars in retail from Old Navy

By: Sarah Lawrence

GONZALES - Officers are looking for a pair who allegedly stole almost $250 in clothing from Old Navy on Monday. 

According to the Gonzales Police Department, the two left the store shortly before noon on Monday with just under $250 in clothing and other merchandise. They are believed to be driving in a blue Honda Civic. 

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GPD at (225) 647-9540.

